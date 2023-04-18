MJF weighs in on Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The AEW world champion discussed The American Nightmare’s big miss during a recent interview with Fightful, where he looked back on his personal history with Rhodes and how he considers him a friend and a rival. Later he compliments Rhodes for remaining a top star ever since jumping to WWE.

Me and Cody Rhodes, the American Rollercodester, we have a very interesting past. He’s been a mentor, he’s been a friend, he’s been a mortal enemy, all wrapped into a neat cute little succinct bow. I think he came across like a top guy. I think he’s transformed his body, much like I have in the past year, but let’s be honest, I’m bigger than him and am in better shape than he is. He looked like a top guy, was presented like a top guy, had a top guy outing, had a top guy match. He just didn’t win. Unfortunately, some nights, you just don’t win.

Staying on the subject, MJF calls Rhodes outing against the Tribal Chief the best match of the night at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes is the epitome of putting the work in. Everything that he’s accomplished is literally only because of him. He’s far too humble to admit that, he’ll pretend it’s got something to do with somebody else. He got it done himself, and he should be very proud of that. Was I happy to see him lose at Mania? I don’t know if I would have been happy if he won (or) lost. The only thing I know is that he had an incredible outing, and it was probably the best match of the entire night.

The Salt of the Earth is currently engaged in a feud with Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara in AEW, with speculation being that the four men will clash at Double or Nothing 2023.