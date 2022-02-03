Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago was headlined by the highly anticipated showdown between MJF and CM Punk, a bout that has been built up heavily by the promotion for the last few months.
After a wild back-and-forth, which included several false finishes and a match restart, MJF defeated CM Punk thanks to Wardlow, who passed the Pinnacle leader his Dynamite Diamond ring to use on the Chicago Savior. This marks Punk’s first loss since joining AEW back in August. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
