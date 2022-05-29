As previously reported, MJF no-showed his planned meet and greet Saturday for AEW at a fanfest. Now, his status for Double or Nothing is uncertain.

Fightful Select reports AEW has remained quiet about the situation at fanfest and said sources in AEW were “very unhappy about how it all played out.” One source stated that communication between the two sides had reached an all-time low.

MJF is said to be fine physically. However, a flight for MJF out of Las Vegas across the country was booked for late Saturday night. Whether he gets on the plane is unknown and neither side would confirm why he would book a flight the night before a pay-per-view event that he’s scheduled for.

MJF has been frustrated with All Elite Wrestling over the last two months regarding his contract status and while AEW has been willing to discuss a new contract with him, he has turned down any overtures regarding a new deal.

Those in AEW believed that MJF would be paid “top performer money” to sign an extension. This all comes after MJF had an argument with Tony Khan in April that was heated regarding MJF doing an interview without telling AEW PR about it first.