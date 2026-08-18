MJF doesn’t appear to have any interest in testing himself in the G1 Climax.

Ryohei Oiwa won this year’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament after securing the victory with a headlock submission. MJF reacted to Oiwa’s win on social media, claiming that he has the advantage when it comes to the hold.

“I’m the superior headlock wrestler,” MJF wrote.

Oiwa responded to the former AEW World Champion and invited him to prove it by competing in next year’s G1 Climax.

“Well then, why don’t you bring that headlock and come up to next year’s G1?” Oiwa said, according to a translation from Tokyo Sports. “When that happens, I’ll take the title with a headlock myself.”

MJF didn’t exactly accept the invitation.

“Tell that f*cking dork Oiwa he’d be lucky to lace my boots let alone meet me in a ring,” MJF fired back. “About as much of a fake tough guy as Andrade, Ospreay and Omega.”

When a fan later suggested that MJF didn’t need to compete in the G1, Friedman agreed. He argued that wrestlers enter the tournament to prove they are the best in the world — something he believes he has already established.

“You’re right, I won’t [appear in the G1],” MJF wrote. “People who do that do it to prove they are the best in the world. I got nothing to prove. I already am.”

About as much of a fake tough guy as Andrade, Ospreay and omega. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 18, 2026