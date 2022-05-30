MJF reportedly has some heat within the AEW locker room over the situation from Double Or Nothing weekend.

As we’ve noted, MJF’s status for AEW Double Or Nothing was up in the air this weekend after he no-showed Saturday’s Fan Fest amid issues with AEW President Tony Khan that have been going on for a few months now. MJF ended up opening Double Or Nothing with Wardlow, in a match that saw Wardlow destroy his former teammate for the win. MJF was then stretchered away after the match. Coming out of Double Or Nothing it was reported that MJF arrived to the T-Mobile Arena shortly before Sunday’s match, and then left right after it was over. It was also reported that MJF is expected to miss the next several AEW TV tapings, if not more. MJF reportedly told Fightful that he had a lot to think about as far as the future goes. It was reported earlier today that a sitdown meeting was planned with Khan and MJF.

UPDATE: The Khan/MJF meeting in Vegas was planned for 8pm ET. We are waiting for details.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there are some talents who are upset with MJF over the whole situation. The report also confirmed that MJF is still in Vegas as of this evening, as are AEW officials. Officials and wrestlers are scheduled to travel to Los Angeles tomorrow for the Dynamite Los Angeles debut at The Forum on Wednesday.

It was also noted that there is a belief among people within AEW that while there was some sort of agreement made to get through the match with Wardlow at Double Or Nothing, nothing has been resolved regarding the core issues between the two sides. Furthermore, the report noted that the two sides are now more likely to sit and try to work something out than they were a few days ago, and that is in line with the earlier report on Khan and MJF planning a meeting.

Regarding MJF’s arrival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, PWInsider reports that he arrived to the venue while The Buy-In pre-show was going on. He was quickly sequestered into a room, and this reportedly happened so quickly that most of the locker room had no idea whether he was there or not, and even when his music hit, he still was not in the Gorilla Position for the match with Wardlow, which was the main card opener.

The fact that MJF was not in Gorilla when his music hit led to concern among some people who knew he was there, briefly worried that he had walked out of the arena, but then he showed up and made his way to the ring. This latest update also confirms that MJF left the arena as soon as he was stretchered to the back following the loss to Wardlow. He was seen exiting the venue with AEW Producer Pat Buck.

MJF’s AEW contract will expire on January 1, 2024. He has stated that he will be wrestling wherever the money is when that time comes, and multiple sources have confirmed that WWE has strong interest in him. While there has been heat between Khan and MJF for a few months now, they once had a strong friendship. Since their heated argument back in late March, word is that Khan has told other talents that he’d be willing to pay MJF like a top talent. However, MJF’s frustration remained. AEW has made overtures towards MJF about contract talks, which were blown off for weeks, but MJF told numerous people backstage that he knew the situation would likely come to a head and be discussed during Double Or Nothing Week.

It remains to be seen if this entire situation is a work or not, but we do know that it did not start out as a work.

For those who missed it, you can click here for what Khan had to say when asked about MJF in the post-Double Or Nothing media scrum.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on MJF and AEW.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.