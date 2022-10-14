AEW superstar MJF spoke about his love of WWE’s Sami Zayn during his recent interview on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, where the Salt of the Earth calls the Honorary Uce one of the most entertaining acts on the planet. Highlights from MJF’s interview can be found below.

Calls Sami Zayn one of the most entertaining pro-wrestlers on the planet:

“Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers on the planet. Has been for a very long time.”

How Zayn is finally getting a chance to shine:

“Hasn’t always had the platform and the opportunity to the world that. now that he is getting the platform, it’s becoming more clear than it ever was that he’s next level.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)