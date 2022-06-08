There are rumors going around AEW that say MJF is still interested in Hollywood.

After his heated promo on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles, MJF stayed in LA and did not travel to Ontario, California with the AEW crew for Rampage. Fightful Select reports that MJF hung around in Los Angeles for a few days, which adds credibility to rumors going around the company.

MJF has had a growing interest in pursuing Hollywood opportunities, which he revealed during his late March interview with Ariel Helwani. The top AEW star has been speaking more about the possibility of getting into acting as of late, according to AEW sources and people close to MJF.

MJF noted in that Helwani interview how he recorded a voice-over role for an animated film that comes out next year.

People within AEW have heard that MJF had meetings set up last week in Los Angeles, as a way to possible explore potential opportunities. The internal rumors of MJF wanting to get into Hollywood goes back as far as March.

MJF revealed in his late March interview with Helwani that he is being represented in Hollywood by Bryan Diperstein of the ICM agency, but he’s also working with a team at Activist Artists Management, because he wants to transition from the ring to the big screen. MJF noted in that interview that he has “a lot of offers for a lot of different things” and he’s been “in a lot of talks with a lot of different people.” He said he could not legally discuss the animated movie coming out in 2023, but said he’s excited for it.

He commented in that same interview, “Quite frankly, when people think about professional wrestlers and acting, you get nervous and queasy, right? Because most professional wrestlers cannot act. You know, you put a red light in their face and their best thing they can do is, ‘I’m gonna kick your ass!’ You know? But that’s not my M.O, I’m a great guy and just like John Cena is a very bright guy, just like The Rock is a very bright guy, just like Batista is a very bright guy and that’s why I feel I bring something entirely different to the table. I am a huge, huge fan of Don Rickles. Do you remember Don Rickles? The cool thing about Don Rickles was he could walk in a room, he could talk to anybody any which way he liked and the people loved it and I feel that that’s something I can bring to the table. I could be a — again, hate this word, ‘heel’ in Hollywood and it’s very exciting.”

There’s no word yet on how things are going between AEW and MJF, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on MJF. You can find links to our various reports below:

MORE COVERAGE ON THE AEW – MJF SITUATION:

– AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Buys, Did the MJF Buzz Help?, Tony Khan on AEW’s Growth

– Tony Khan Won’t Comment On MJF’s Controversial Dynamite Promo

– Jake Roberts Comments On MJF’s “Fire Me” Promo From AEW Dynamite, Talks MJF No-Showing His Meet and Greet

– Interesting Backstage Notes on MJF and Warner Bros. Discovery

– Chris Jericho Calls AEW The Best Sports Entertainment Company In The World, Addresses MJF/Tony Khan Situation

– Backstage Talk on MJF and Tony Khan, AEW Locker Room Reactions to the MJF Situation

– News on How AEW Is Keeping the MJF Storyline Going Today

– MJF Cuts Epic Promo On AEW Dynamite, Takes Shot At Tony Khan For Paying Big Money For Ex-WWE Guys, Demands To Be Fired

MJF “Likes” News Tweet on Vince McMahon Making Him a Lucrative Offer to Sign with WWE

– MJF Reportedly “In a Bad Place” Before AEW Fan Fest No-Show, MJF’s Pay vs. What Ex-WWE Guys Are Receiving, More Backstage Notes

– MJF Has Locker Room Heat, What Happened When MJF Arrived to AEW Double Or Nothing, More

– Backstage Updates on the MJF – AEW Situation, MJF and Tony Khan

– Backstage Notes on MJF and AEW, Tony Khan Passes on Providing Comments

– MJF Does Appear At AEW Double or Nothing, Gets Powerbombed To Oblivion By Wardlow

– Backstage News On How AEW Talent Is Reacting To The MJF Situation Ahead Of Double or Nothing After MJF No-Shows Fan Fest

– MJF Deletes Harsh Response to Tony Khan Comments

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.