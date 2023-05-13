AEW World Champion MJF is going home tonight as Create-A-Pro Wrestling hosts their CAP Homecoming event on Twitch.

CAP Homecoming will air live at 8pm ET from All Sportz in Melville, New York on Long Island. The event will stream for free on Twitch via The Major Pod Network.

MJF is set to appear in front of the crowd, and he will participate in a meet & greet. The prices are $100 for an autograph, $100 for a photo, $150 for both, and $150 for autographs on Jazwares action figures, Microbrawlers or title belts. The meet & greet is open to anyone who has a ticket, and packages can be bought at the venue.

“Tonight, the Devil comes home,” MJF tweeted.

The Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy on Long Island, NY launched back in the spring of 2014, and is ran by Impact star Brian Myers and AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck. In addition to training wrestlers, CAP also puts on indie wrestling shows. Notable graduates include MJF, Max Caster, Mark Sterling, Bear Bronson, and Kris Statlander, among others.

Below is the card for tonight, along with related tweets:

* AEW World Champion MJF appears

* Raven appears for Raven’s Rules Street Fight with Bronson vs. TJ Crawford

* Angelina Love and Notorious Mimi vs. B3CCA and Ava Everett

* CAP Champion Bryce Donovan vs. CAP Interim Champion Vargas

* CAP Television Champion Bobby Orlando vs. Eric James

* CAP Mayhem Medal Holder Evil Kip vs. The Sweeper in a Lumberjack Match

* CAP Tag Team Champions Midlife Express vs. Even Stevens vs. VBU

* Liam Davis, Sazzy Boatright and Nat Castle vs. Dr. Cool, Gabby Forza and Zuleyka

* Chic Donovan vs. JGeorge

* Leo Sparrow vs. Nick Robles

Tonight, the Devil comes home. pic.twitter.com/L8ahashJLt — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 13, 2023

Tonight is a HUGE night for @CreateAPro Wrestling It’s @The_MJF’s HOMECOMING Event and you can watch it for FREE on https://t.co/7gVhIhjeld Be sure to tune in at 8pm EST to watch an incredibly talented roster with special guest stars#CAPHomecoming pic.twitter.com/sZLndZ0qSZ — The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) May 13, 2023

