AEW superstar MJF took to Twitter earlier today to hype up this Wednesday’s Dynamite Holiday Bash, where the Pinnacle member will team up with FTR to battle Sting, Darby Allin, and CM Punk. He writes, “CM Punk doesn’t deserve this match. And quite frankly You people don’t deserve this match. MJFTR is going to teach these 3 jabronis what Professional Wrestling looks like.”

AEW’s Anthony Bowens is celebrating his 31st birthday. He write on Twitter, “I share a birthday with @steveaustinBSR & @trishstratuscom which means I have the most critically acclaimed birthday of all timeeee.”