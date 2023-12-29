MJF understands the criticisms that is being thrown his way.

The top AEW star and current world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Comicbook.com. He explains that the criticism that he has been receiving during his title reign is not unexpected as he knows that fans have a higher expectation of him based on what he has done in AEW so far. He promises to return to form at World End, when he defend the title against Samoa Joe.

I think one big thing I want to say is for everybody who fell in love with me, I understand the criticisms. I understand the critiques. I think the reason that people criticize me more now than ever is because they hold me to a higher standard. Because they know what I’m capable of. On December 30th, I’m going to remind people exactly what the f*ck I’m capable of and I’m going to do it with a smile on my face.

