AEW World Champion MJF suffered some sort of injury to his forearm as he retained over Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara at AEW Double Or Nothing last night.

The injury occurred when Allin landed on MJF’s arm during a top rope powerbomb spot, according to PWInsider. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury.

MJF appeared at last night’s post-show scrum with his left arm and forearm heavily taped up. He ranted about people not caring about his “forearm being fucked” while going on about how wrestling fans truly do not care about talents.

MJF also mentioned how he thinks the World Title main eventing shows is a “dead idea” as both WWE and AEW have had shows where the World Title didn’t main event, like last night.

MJF knocked NJPW when Forbidden Door II was brought up, asking if he even has to work the show. He called NJPW “a fucking indie fed” and their greatest legend couldn’t tie his boots. He did say The Great-O-Khan “pops him,” however.

MJF also mentioned WWE CEO Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H by name and said he’s “bored” of wrestling and when he means pro wrestling, he means the entire industry. He also said he may be done, go home, and “fuck up the lineage” of the AEW World Title.

The full media scrum can be seen below:

