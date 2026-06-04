AEW World Champion MJF has been pulled from an independent wrestling appearance scheduled for this weekend due to an injury suffered on AEW Dynamite.

The reigning AEW World Champion was originally advertised to face Bobby Orlando at Beyond Wrestling’s event in Cranston, Rhode Island on Friday, June 5.

However, those plans have now changed after MJF reportedly suffered a hyperextended knee during Wednesday night’s Dynamite.

Beyond Wrestling announced the news on Thursday morning, revealing that MJF is not medically cleared to travel or compete.

“Unfortunately MJF hyperextended his knee during his match last night and is not medically cleared to travel or compete,” Beyond wrote. “He will not be in Cranston tomorrow night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after MJF successfully retained the AEW World Championship on Dynamite, defeating Rush in a hard-fought title defense.

As of this writing, there is no official word regarding the severity of the knee injury or whether it could impact any upcoming AEW appearances.

Unfortunately @The_MJF hyperextended his knee during his match last night & is not medically cleared to travel or compete. He will not be in Cranston tomorrow night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows. We wish him a speedy recovery. — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 4, 2026