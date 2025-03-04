MJF is already stirring speculation about another high-stakes bidding war when his next contract is up.

In a recent interview on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, largely staying in character while promoting AEW Revolution 2025 on March 9 in Los Angeles, CA., the former AEW World Champion shed some light on his current contract and future plans.

Though Traina referenced reports that MJF was earning $15 million annually, he dismissed that figure outright. “The amount of money I get by the time (the contract) is over far surpasses $15 million,” he stated, emphasizing that he is making “top guy money” whether in AEW or WWE.

He also had a message for fans worried they might never see him outside of AEW.

“I am 28. Every single top act besides me is in their late-30’s, late 40’s or early 50’s,” he pointed out. “By the time the contract is up, I will be absurdly young and make an absurd amount of money.”

Heading into 2024, MJF played heavily into the “bidding war of 2024” storyline, teasing interest from both AEW and WWE. However, that narrative faded over time and was notably absent when he returned from a long hiatus following his AEW World Title loss to Samoa Joe in December 2023. Reports from last year indicated that he had quietly signed a long-term, multimillion-dollar deal.

Discussing his long-term career plans, MJF acknowledged he has a set age in mind for when he’ll step away from full-time wrestling. While he declined to share the specific number, he clarified that this wouldn’t mean a complete retirement.

“It doesn’t mean I can’t come back to pop a crowd, pop the boys, sell some tickets, sell some merch. That, I don’t think, ever goes away if you love this,” said the AEW star, who also spoke during the interview about his appearance in the highly-anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2” movie starring Adam Sandler.

Watch MJF’s complete interview on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this Saturday, March 9, for live AEW Revolution 2025 results coverage from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.