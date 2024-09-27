MJF is better than you … and you know it.

And now, he has even more reason to brag.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the AEW star has signed on to join the cast of Adam Sandler’s highly-anticipated sequel to his wildly popular 1990s film, “Happy Gilmore.”

MJF joins the cast of Happy Gilmore 2, which will feature Sandler, as well as others from the first movie including Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald.

NFL star Travis Kelce and music star and frequent guest star in WWE, Bad Bunny, are also expected to appear.

The AEW star, who is represented by Activist Artists Management and CAA, has appeared in the past in “The Iron Claw” and has also filmed for “The Floaters” and “Stranglehold.”