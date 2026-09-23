MJF, Kayla Becker and David Arquette are among the familiar wrestling names featured in the first trailer for the upcoming film “Stranglehold.”

MJF has continued to expand his acting resume alongside his career in AEW, with the multi-time World Champion previously appearing in “Happy Gilmore 2” and also landing a role in the upcoming “Violent Night” sequel.

Fans have now gotten their first look at another project featuring MJF, as the trailer for “Stranglehold” has been released. MJF was first announced as part of the cast back in 2024.

The dark comedy thriller also features Becker, formerly known as Kayla Braxton in WWE, as well as former WCW World Champion David Arquette.

The story centers around a strip club that is taken over by a group of thieves. MJF can be spotted in the trailer working behind the bar before emerging with a shotgun during the chaos.

“Stranglehold” also stars Ashley Benson, Ron Perlman and Justin Long in prominent roles.