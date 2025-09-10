MJF recently tied the knot but wasted no time getting back to business, showing up at AEW Collision right after his wedding. A honeymoon isn’t on his schedule just yet, as he’s balancing both wrestling and acting commitments.

Fightful Select is reporting that his whirlwind schedule began with his wedding on September 5. The next day, he was in Philadelphia for Collision on September 6, before flying to Winnipeg to begin filming Violent Night 2, which Deadline just revealed.

MJF won’t be on Dynamite this week due to filming in Winnipeg, but he’ll fly back to Philadelphia for the September 11 Collision tapings. From there, he returns to Winnipeg to continue filming, then heads to Mexico City to main event CMLL’s Anniversary event alongside Mistico.

Things don’t slow down after that. He’s booked to face Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out in Toronto, meaning another flight from Mexico to Canada, before once again returning to Winnipeg to resume work on Violent Night 2.

Violent Night 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 4, 2026. While MJF has been confirmed for the film, his role remains undisclosed, and plot details are being kept tightly under wraps.

The original Violent Night, released in 2022, starred David Harbour as a hardened, battle-ready Santa who fought off a gang of mercenaries to save a young girl and her family.

The sequel is being produced by 87North founders Kelly McCormick and David Leitch under their first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Development, Matt Reilly, and Director of Development, Tony Ducret, are overseeing the project for the studio.