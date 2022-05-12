MJF reportedly remains frustrated with his AEW contract situation and is leaning towards not re-signing with the company.

As noted, it was reported back in late March that AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan had a heated discussion with MJF, but then had a follow-up conversation that went much smoother than the first. Khan was initially upset with MJF’s interview with Ariel Helwani, where he discussed interest from WWE, his AEW contract status, and more. Khan was reportedly concerned about the precedent being set of AEW talents doing interviews without running it by the AEW PR team first, which has been the standard since 2019. While that was Khan’s issue, MJF was said to be frustrated even before the interview happened, due to his contract.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that things do not appear to be improving between MJF and AEW.

While there have not been any signs of outward frustration from Khan’s side of things since the heated discussion was settled in April with the two talking out their issues, word is that the sentiment hasn’t necessarily lasted with MJF.

It was noted that MJF’s teases at possibly going to WWE when his AEW contract expires are not in character, and it’s a topic that he’s already weighed. There has been at least some progress on MJF’s AEW future, with a possible contract extension discussed. However, many people within AEW do not believe that MJF and Khan are as close as they were prior to the reported discussion.

MJF is now leaning towards leaving AEW as of now when his AEW contract expires, according to sources. The contract does not expire until 2024, so a lot can change between now and then. It was also said that contract negotiations have been mentioned to MJF, but it’s not clear if that’s a re-negotiation of his current deal, or an extension. With that said, the report notes that MJF is not 100% on leaving AEW.

MJF’s AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024, and he has stated that he will be wrestling where the money is. Multiple sources have confirmed that WWE has interest in the young star, and will likely want to sign him when they’re able to.

AEW sources noted back in April that Khan and MJF have maintained a good relationship since AEW launched, and have become good friends. While the heated discussion was confirmed by multiple sources, it was noted that there was no fight between Khan and MJF.

MJF is set to face Wardlow at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas. The stipulation is that if Wardlow wins he will be released from his contract with MJF, but if he loses, he will no longer be able to sign any contracts with AEW.

Stay tuned for more on MJF’s AEW future.

