A major title change closed out AEW’s latest special episode.

And the fallout didn’t take long to spill onto social media.

The main event of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru saw Darby Allin challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship, with the bout headlining the show in a high-stakes showdown. By the end of the night, MJF’s latest reign had come to an abrupt end, as Allin emerged victorious to capture the title.

And just like that, everything changed.

Following the broadcast, MJF quickly broke his silence with a heated reaction on X, directing his frustration straight at AEW President Tony Khan.

“WHAT THE ACTUAL F**K?!?!?,” he wrote via X. “Tony Khan THIS WILL NOT STAND!!!!!”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru Results 4/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.