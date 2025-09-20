CMLL presented its historic 92nd Anniversario event on Friday night in Mexico City, featuring a headline bout between AEW star MJF and CMLL legend Mistico.

The match turned into a violent encounter, with MJF ripping at Mistico’s mask and drawing heavy blood early on. Jon Cruz, who accompanied MJF to the ring, got involved multiple times until Templario made his way out to neutralize the interference.

The closing sequence saw Mistico knock Cruz off the apron with a superkick before locking MJF in La Mistica. The former AEW World Champion struggled to escape the hold but was forced to tap out, ending his title reign in CMLL.

After the match, MJF took to social media and vowed to make up for the loss by taking his frustrations out on Mark Briscoe later today at AEW All Out: Toronto.

“BRISCOE IM TAKING IT OUT ON YOUR ASS!!!!!!!” he wrote via X.

AEW All Out: Toronto takes place this afternoon at 3/2c from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.