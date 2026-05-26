MJF is making sure his name, and his brand, stay firmly under his control.

Ahead of the 2026 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Tony Maglio of The Hollywood Reporter published a feature profile on MJF, where the former AEW World Champion discussed ownership of his intellectual property and how AEW handles talent rights.

During the Q&A portion of the interview, MJF confirmed that both “Maxwell Jacob Friedman” and “MJF” are fully trademarked under his ownership.

“I have it fully trademarked, both options.”

He also used the conversation to praise AEW’s approach toward talent compared to other wrestling companies, describing the promotion as more supportive when it comes to performers maintaining control over their names and likenesses.

“We are definitely a more workers’-rights-focused professional wrestling company.”

MJF made it clear he wasn’t trying to directly insult another company with the remark, but insisted it was simply how he views the situation.

“And that’s not me taking a shot,” he added. “It’s just a fact.”