AEW world champion MJF took to Twitter today to joke about WWE potentially being sold following the return of Vince McMahon to the WWE Board of Directors. The Salt of the Earth trolls by listing his love for all of the company’s potential buyers, which includes Disney, Netflix, Fox, Amazon, Comcast, Liberty Media, and more.

I feel like I don’t talk enough about how much I love – Comcast (NBC Universal)

– Fox

– Disney

– Warner Bros Discovery

– Netflix

– Amazon

– Endeavor Group Holdings

And

– Liberty Media — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 7, 2023

AEW commentator and ECW legend Taz recently did an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where he revealed The Great Muta (Keiji Muto) as his dream opponent. The publication shared that quote on their personal Twitter account, which you can check out below.