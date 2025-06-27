Mexican legend Mistico made a surprise visit at MLW Summer of the Beasts special event on Thursday night.

But so did someone else.

Mistico grabbed a microphone, only for masked members of CONTRA Unit to come out to attack him. While the CMLL star was able to fight off the majority of the attackers, one additional attacker in a mask snuck up behind him and laid him out.

The masked man then unveiled himself to be MJF.

The Hurt Syndicate member and AEW star, fresh off of his battle with Mistico at AEW Grand Slam: Mexico last week, announced that they will fight again. He vowed to embarrass Mistico, CMLL and Mexico in general.

MJF is a former MLW Middleweight and Tag-Team Champion, as well as a former member of The Dynasty faction with Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday.