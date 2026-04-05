AEW’s top champion made an unexpected post-show statement at an indie event over the weekend.

MJF surfaced unannounced following the main event of WrestlePro’s 10th anniversary show on April 4 in Rahway, creating a shocking moment for those in attendance.

The appearance came as WrestlePro owner and AEW Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck was addressing the crowd and thanking fans for their support.

That moment was abruptly cut short when MJF made his presence felt in a big way.

“After the conclusion of our main event, owner and founder Pat Buck was thanking the fans when AEW World Champion MJF interrupted and struck Pat below the belt,” WrestlePro wrote.

Yeah… things escalated quickly.

The situation didn’t end there, as the promotion wasted no time capitalizing on the chaos.

It was subsequently announced that MJF and Buck will meet in the ring at WrestlePro’s next event.

“So now, on Sunday May 31st it is Pat Buck vs AEW World Champion MJF!!!”

The bout is scheduled to take place when WrestlePro returns to Rahway, NJ on May 31, setting the stage for a rare indie appearance from the reigning AEW World Champion.