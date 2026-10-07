MJF has set his sights on NJPW star Ryohei Oiwa.

The AEW star appeared in a pre-taped segment during Wednesday’s NJPW Road to King of Pro Wrestling event, issuing a challenge to Oiwa and declaring that he wants to prove he is the true king of the headlock takeover.

The segment aired after Oiwa and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Yota Tsuji and Ares. MJF then appeared on the screen with his “Triple B,” offering to put his self-proclaimed “real” AEW World Championship on the line against Oiwa.

MJF praised Oiwa as the best NJPW has to offer before making it clear that his challenge was also about his ongoing disdain for the promotion. Friedman said he wants to defeat Oiwa, “lock the Forbidden Door” for good and put New Japan out of business, while referring to Japanese wrestling as a “blight on our society.”

No date or location for the proposed MJF vs. Oiwa match was announced.

Oiwa is scheduled for a major match at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling this Monday, where he will challenge Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.