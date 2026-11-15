MJF is back in AEW.

The former AEW World Champion made a surprise return during the closing moments of the AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The unexpected appearance came immediately after Will Ospreay successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Kyle Fletcher in the main event of the evening.

Following the match, Ospreay celebrated his victory alongside members of United Empire, exchanging handshakes and embraces with his teammates. Andrade El Idolo also congratulated the champion, although he reminded Ospreay that he still has a future opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Once Fletcher and the members of United Empire had departed, Ospreay was left standing alone in the ring.

That’s when things took an unexpected turn.

A mysterious individual dressed entirely in black and wearing a mask suddenly entered the ring and blindsided Ospreay. The attacker’s identity was quickly revealed to be MJF, who used his “One True Championship” to lay out the reigning AEW World Champion.

Members of United Empire immediately rushed back to the ring, forcing MJF to retreat before they could get their hands on him.

MJF escaped through the crowd as United Empire checked on Ospreay, who appeared to be favoring his head and neck following the attack.

The surprise return and attack on Ospreay served as the final scene of AEW Full Gear 2026, with MJF making his intentions clear by targeting the company’s reigning World Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@THE_MJF IS BACK! 😱 Watch the #AEWFullGear replay on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/FND1F2IBiw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026