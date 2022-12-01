Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis featured MJF speaking for the first time since winning the world championship at Full Gear, a win he got thanks to an assist from William Regal.

The Devil cut a promo where he gloats about outsmarting Jon Moxley and starting a new era for the promotion before name-dropping some potential future challengers like Eddie Kingston and the man he will be facing at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks.

Those weren’t the only names he dropped on tonight’s show. MJF once again chatted about the “bidding war of 2024,” where he mentioned Triple H and Nick Khan from WWE as potentially bidders for his free-agent contract.

MJF also unveiled a new design for the AEW world champion, then attacked William Regal, who stood inside the ring for the entire segment. MJF told an unconscious Regal that he is the weak one now.

Check out the entire segment, as well as the belt design, below.

MJF bringing up "the bidding war of 2024", and name drops Nick Khan and Triple H 😳😂.#MJF #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MBOTkVufp6 — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph___) December 1, 2022

"Here is a message to everyone… as long as I am in this company, you will never know what it feels like to be on top, because I'm going to be World Champion for a very long time."@The_MJF sends a message here on #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ozFSrGml0w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

