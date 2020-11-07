AEW superstar MJF was recently interviewed by Fightful to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he was influenced by promotions like AWA and World Class Wrestling, as well as commenting on the uniqueness of his matchups. Highlights are below.

His influences:

Well, I’ve said Roddy Piper a billion times. Ric Flair. Tully Blanchard. It’s unfortunate that me and him had to have a spat back in the day, but I think if me and him talked it out, it’d be fine. I mean, the list honestly goes on and on. Nick Bockwinkle. I grow exhausted with the examples simply because I watch so much professional wrestling. I watch Mid-South Wrestling. I watch Global. I watch Smokey Mountain. I watch AWA. I watch World Class. I watch anything I can get my hands on from, pretty much, from ’92 downward simply because so many people in my generation don’t concern themselves with that time frame because they feel they can get nothing from it. I find that laughable.

How all of his matchups for feel unique: