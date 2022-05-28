MJF did not appear at today’s Fanfest in Las Vegas, Nevada as scheduled.

Pwinsider.com reports the word making the rounds is that he legitimately did not attend and that the promotion was not able to get in contact with him. AEW staff did their best to make good to fans looking forward to seeing him.

The report noted, “there’s been a feeling that MJF hasn’t been on the same wavelength of late behind the scenes with AEW management and has been keeping more to himself behind the scenes.”

It was said MJF actually has 18 months to two years left on his existing deal. Per the report, AEW management has wanted to talk about locking him into a newer deal, but MJF has not been receptive to sitting down and talking. Some feel he was being disrespectful to Tony Khan, although it’s unclear how Khan feels.

MJF has recently referenced Cody Rhodes and Bruce Prichard in interviews as well as other WWE talent, defending WWE for producing talent out of the Performance Center and more.

MJF is still scheduled to wrestle Wardlow at Double or Nothing.