Who do you think is on the rise right now in All Elite Wrestling?

MJF has four very specific names in mind.

As he continues to make the media rounds to promote AEW All In: London, “The Devil” spoke with Bleacher Report for an interview, during which he named Nick Wayne, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis as four guys whose work he enjoys watching.

“I was just in a three-way with him and I think he’s got a lot to offer: Nick Wayne,” MJF said. “I think Nick Wayne’s really special. I think Nick Wayne also understands this is an aesthetic business and he’s gotten himself in really good shape in a short period of time. And that’s something I really respect.”

He was’t done there.

“I don’t like them, but I think both Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher are going to be the guys that I’m going to be wrestling in the main event of pay-per-views probably for the next 10-15 years,” he said.

MJF also mentioned one other name.

“Outside of that, as far as like — I don’t think it’s a sleeper pick because he was a former singles champion in my company, but I think Mark Davis, to me, is my favorite big man right now in wrestling, for my taste,” he continued. “He is so good, and what I think I love about him most is — as we were talking about, how the industry can sometimes become homogenized and stay the same — everything he does feels different to me. And it feels like something that harkens back to old. Like a Stan Hansen or a [Bruiser] Brody.”

MJF competes in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: London, which takes place on Sunday, August 30, 2026, live from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.