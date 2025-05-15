It’s official.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has joined Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP as the latest addition to The Hurt Syndicate group in All Elite Wrestling.

MVP kicked off the segment at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break by stating that MJF “asked for what is about to happen” and declared that it was time. He called MJF out, but after his entrance music hit, no one appeared. Unamused, MVP told Shelton Benjamin to go find him.

Benjamin eventually spotted MJF in the crowd. MJF casually claimed he had been looking everywhere for them. Shelton told him to come to the ring, and MJF agreed, saying he was just about to suggest the same thing. The two headed down and joined MVP and Bobby Lashley in the ring.

With all members present, it was time for the group’s signature thumbs up / thumbs down vote. Shelton Benjamin immediately gave a thumbs up.

Lashley then approached MJF, throwing an arm around him in a big-brother fashion. With his other hand, he held out a suspenseful sideways thumb — teasing a down, then up, then back down again — as Benjamin subtly positioned himself behind MJF, seemingly ready to strike with a superkick.

Then came the surprise: Lashley flipped the thumb up.

MJF erupted in celebration, running around the ring chanting, “We hurt people! We hurt people!” as The Hurt Syndicate officially welcomed him into the fold. MVP announced that next week will feature the official ceremony to induct MJF into the group.

Now in The Hurt Syndicate, MJF needs to go over the logistics. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX@The_MJF | @The305MVP | @MarkSterlingEsq pic.twitter.com/J7rtnw86Gi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 15, 2025