Maxwell Jacob Friedman has broken his silence regarding the backstage issues that led to Britt Baker being suspended by AEW.

The AEW American Champion spoke with Cultaholic for an interview, during which he was asked about the controversy that led to the longtime AEW women’s star being suspended.

While touching on the topic, MJF shut down rumors that claimed he entered the women’s locker room to confront Baker during their argument.

“Tell me if this passes the smell test,” he said. “I barge into a woman’s locker room. I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity…and I don’t get suspended.”

He continued, “Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn’t happen.”

MJF went on to say that everyone has co-workers they don’t particularly get along with well, and that the entire situation with he and Baker was blown out of proportion.

“Everybody has co-workers at work they may not get along with,” Friedman said. “I have a feeling that this was blown out of proportion because all of the English wrestling commentary places that make money off of people like me, who are far more rich and talented and handsome and humble, need clickbait.”

As the conversation continued, he spoke more about Baker and explained how he’s as excited as everyone else to see her upcoming showdown with Mercedes Mone at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

“I can sit here and I can say wrestling is a very competitive sport,” MJF said. “It breeds a level of insecurity like no other. However, I can easily put over any talent, regardless of whether or not I like them as a human being. I can sit here and I can tell you that Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Moné at Wembley on August 25th is going to be an epic match and we should all be excited to watch it. I don’t have to like all my coworkers and that’s fine. But yeah, dude, that sh*t was wild to read.”