MJF recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and was asked about his good friend Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE earlier this yea.

“The American rollercoaster did what he had to do. He’s a businessman, just like MJF. I do not blame Cody Rhodes for his decision, Cody Rhodes did what’s best for Cody Rhodes and MJF always does what’s best to MJF, so kudos for him,” MJF said of Rhodes signing with WWE.

MJF was also asked what he thought of Rhodes wrestling Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle at WWE Hell In a Cell in June.

“Incredibly brave, incredibly brave,” MJF responded.

Helwani then asked if MJF would have done the same thing.

“Absolutely not,” he responded. “Here’s what would happen, I would ask for my money, I’d go in the ring, and then lay down on my back. Technically I competed.”

MJF and Cody are good fiends in real life, and have also worked together in the AEW storylines. They teamed up for a loss to Black Taurus and Daga at AAA’s Conquista Total Gira 2019 event, and then MJF defeated Rhodes in singles action at AEW’s Revolution 2020 pay-per-view.

