AEW star MJF recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked about Cody Rhodes reportedly leaving AEW for WWE. MJF said he wishes Cody luck, and he hopes he finds “happiness and a boatload of money.”

“I respect what he is doing as a businessman,” MJF said. “Quite frankly, by 2024, if people have an issue with me leaving to go make real money, then me and him are going to be fighting on the same exact island.”

This was a reference to his earlier comments on how his AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024, which you can read at this link.

MJF revealed that he is actively looking to break into the world of TV and movies as well. He has hired Bryan Diperstein of ICM, and he’s being managed by Activist.

“Bryan Diperstein at ICM is my agent and we’ve created an incredible team. I’m also with Activist, who is my management team. I’ve had a lot of offers for a lot of different things. I’m in a lot of talks with a lot of different people. That part, legally I will not discuss,” he revealed.

MFJ also noted that he’s done voice-over work for an animated movie that will be released in 2023.

