During his appearance on WINCLY, MJF addressed the comparisons between his pairing with Wardlow and the partnership between Shawn Michaels and Diesel. Here’s what he had to say:

In the sense that I feel I’m a top guy and he has the potential to be a top guy one day, sure. Do I wish him the best? Absolutely, but at the end of the day, he needs to understand his place, and I think Wardlow does. His place is he’s my bodyguard. He’s my bodyguard. I make profit off of him when he wrestles and gets the winner’s purse because I’m also his agent, and he’s under contract with me. Wardlow’s a good guy. I want him to do well because if he’s doing well, I’m doing well, but also, he needs to understand that it’s not his time yet, and I’m sure someday, it will be. When I retire, I am perfectly fine with Wardlow going out there on his own and giving it his all. But right now, he has one job, and it’s to, let’s be honest, kind of just fall back in line and do his job. And his job is to protect me, and soon, his job is going to be to protect The Inner Circle as well because Wardlow will be coming with me if I beat Chris Jericho.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.