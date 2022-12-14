Tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite will be headlined by a Winner Takes All match between AEW World Champion MJF and Ricky Starks. The AEW World Title and MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring will be up for grabs. MJF spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the match, and commented on what the main event match represents.

“People have been waiting for fresh and new,” MJF said. “They’ve been begging for it. Now, in the main event of AEW Dynamite, the MJF show, you get two homegrown guys wrestling for the most important world title in professional wrestling.”

MJF continued and said tonight’s match is a chance for fans to witness history.

“This is a chance for people to witness history,” MJF said. “I’m hearing Ricky Starks is going to be the next big star. That’s interesting. Why are people talking about Ricky Starks? It’s because he got to share a ring with a generational talent. That’s me.”

