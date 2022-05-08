AEW superstar MJF responded to a tweet put out by the official AEW Twitter account, which questioned why MJF always put his rivals through a ton of stipulations prior to their encounter. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner writes, “I would never intelligently and strategically make my opponents jump through hoops in order to get a match with me in an attempt to tire them out both mentally and physically. What do you take me for some type of genius?!? Thats just silly.”

AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa took to Twitter and hyped her upcoming title matchup against Serena Deeb at the May 29th Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She writes, “Been waiting for this match up for a long time!”