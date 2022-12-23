MJF doesn’t really care about the older generation of wrestlers.

The AEW world champion spoke with Muscle & Fitness about this very subject, where he had some choice words about what he wants to happen to those that came before him. The Salt of the Earth also gloats at the fact that he has enough crossover appeal to speak to the publication. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says he doesn’t care about the older wrestlers who paved the way:

I could give a s**t about the older guys. I wish they would all rot in hell and die already. It’s our time. Screw them, and screw the fans that like them still. I’ve had a phrase and a saying since I entered this business: talent over tenure. I believe in it whole heartedly, and if these old dogs don’t want to believe I’ll put them out of their misery myself. Just come for the champ, and I’ll do it.

