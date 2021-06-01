During his interview with Inside The Ropes, MJF spoke on the move from Blood & Guts directly into Stadium Stampede. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it made sense for this feud. It’s definitely the most… It’s the biggest, the most talked about feud, let’s be honest, in AEW right now. And it makes sense because there’s so many massive stars involved in the feud, mainly me, let’s be honest again. But I think it worked for us to go out guns a-blazing right away because, let’s face it, there’s genuine hatred or, as you fans like to use insider terms, “heat” there. Spears and Sammy really don’t like each other. Spears hates the fact that a guy that young was able to take a spotlight that Spears felt he should have had 19 years ago and was never afforded the opportunity to.

Dax and Cash, Proud and Powerful – they legitimately don’t like each other. Kind of hard to have an even keel and be grounded with one another when you were both raised on completely different sides of American culture. And Chris Jericho and MJF, obviously, you know, at first we got along, but I think it kind of stuck in Chris Jericho’s craw that he’s playing second fiddle to a 25-year-old. Am I shocked by it? Absolutely not, because I’m a prodigy and I’ve been this great since day one. Am I shocked that people are already calling me the number one villain in pro wrestling? Yes, because I think I’m salt of the Earth. Outside of that, no, I thought it made complete sense for us to start off our quote unquote, “feud”, if you will, at Blood and Guts, because there’s a lot of hatred there.