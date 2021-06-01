During his interview with Inside The Ropes, MJF spoke on symbolism and the importance of throwing Chris Jericho off of the cage at Blood & Guts. Here’s what he had to say:

So for me personally, to me, let’s talk about it from a symbolism standpoint. Here is this 25-year-old guy that everybody’s saying is not just the future, but is the present. Here is, at that point, someone who will go down as the greatest ever in Chris Jericho. We’re on the top of the cage, a la the top of the mountain in professional wrestling, and I shoved him off of that and the last thing you saw was me standing on top of that cage and sucking it all in. Every single boo, every single tear. That’s what the end of Blood and Guts was all about. The unfortunate thing was I didn’t shove Chris hard enough. I think if I did, maybe he wouldn’t have shown up the following week. I do know he legitimately really messed up his arm, which put a smile on my face. He was also about four inches away from a metal railing on our stage that definitely would have killed him. Unfortunately, he missed that railing. It is what it is. But in that moment, what that represented was – I’m the king of pro wrestling now, I’m the GOAT, I’m the guy who’s going to be leading the charge in the industry for the next 25 years. And while, of course, there were people talking about “production” – which is laughable to me. None of you guys know what you’re talking about, but it’s fine. There were also people, when they were done talking about the bulls***, going, “OK, yeah, I can’t play mental gymnastics anymore and pretend that MJF isn’t the guy.” It’s impossible. We’re way past that point now, and I’m proud of that.