MJF recently spoke to Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, his hometown. MJF was asked how good it feels to be home in front of around 8,000 people.

“It’s a homecoming and I’m the prom king,” he said.

The interviewer asked if this will be a home game for MJF.

“Hundred percent, and everyone’s gonna be chanting my name at the top of their lungs and I’m going to be kissing babies on foreheads and high-fiving everybody because these are my people,” he said.

Tonight’s Dynamite on TNT will feature the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale. This bout will lead to a singles match between the final competitors next week, with the Dynamite Diamond Ring up for grabs. MJF has won that ring two years in a row. He was asked why the ring is so important to him that he’s going back for it for a third time to make sure it stays on his finger.

“I personally feel the ring doesn’t make the man, the man makes the ring and I’ve made this ring very special,” he said. “I’m about to be a three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring champion. To be able to say for three straight years you have won a championship in a row, there is only a handful of gentlemen in the history of sports that could say that they’ve done that and I am most certainly going to be.”

