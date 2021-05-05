During his interview with Yahoo Sports, MJF went into detail on what he does that makes him such a great heel. Here’s what he had to say:

I genuinely feel that people hating me as much as they say they do, it’s intriguing. If people hate me so much, why is it that week after week, I have the highest rated segments in my company? It’s because that hate that they have deep down inside, it’s guttural, it’s visceral, they want to see somebody hurt me or shut me up.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Yahoo Sports.