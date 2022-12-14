AEW World Champion MJF says he will be gone from the pro wrestling industry by the time he’s in his 30s.

MJF, who turns 27 in mid-March, will headline tonight’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite in a Winner Takes All match against Ricky Starks. The AEW World Title and MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring will be up for grabs. MJF took to Twitter to hype the match and issued a warning to Starks supporters.

“You people will be let down horrendously and I’m gonna laugh. every time I win you’ll say it’s bad tv because deep down you resent the fact that at 26 I’ve accomplished more in my life then you ever will. By the time I’m in my 30’s I’ll have pillaged this industry and left it,” he wrote.

MJF has been wrestling since early 2015. You can see his full tweet below:

