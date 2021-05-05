AEW superstar MJF recently spoke with Steel Chair Magazine to hype up tomorrow’s special edition of Dynamite, where MJF leads the Pinnacle in the first ever Blood and Guts matchup against the Inner Circle. Highlights from his interview can be found below.

How he doesn’t plan on leaving AEW but he will hear other offers when his contract ends:

I’d say I’d be near the end of my contract. I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby. Me and my boys, we’re willing to go wherever the money’s at, it’s that simple. Don’t get me wrong, AEW runs deep in me, I don’t want to leave, but I am a businessman at the end of the day, and I can’t help myself if somebody’s got an offer for me, I’m going to listen to it.

On the potential of adding a woman to the Pinnacle:

Right now, our main objective is to get the Inner Circle out of the way, and they do not have a woman in their ranks, so right now, I’m not too concerned with that. Am I saying that, down the line, it might not, where it may make sense to add a woman into our group to make sure that we, The Pinnacle, have every single piece of platinum in AEW? I wouldn’t lie to you and tell you that’s not in the cards because it very well might be, but right now, that’s not our focus but absolutely, once we all win gold who’s to say we wouldn’t want a crusade for more by finding a woman that we feel deemed fit enough to join The Pinnacle.

On Britt Baker: