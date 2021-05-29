During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, MJF spoke on why he thinks of himself as the biggest villain in wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m easily the biggest, quote unquote, villain in wrestling right now. I don’t want to be. I believe I’m a salt of the earth human being. But unfortunately that’s the way the cards have lied for me in the eyes of the fans. I’m the top dog when it comes to being the villain. Again, didn’t want that for myself because like I said, I don’t view myself that way. But at this point? Screw it, I’ll lean into it. I don’t care anymore because I’m not going to not be myself, I’m not going to not be 110% honest and authentic.

And that’s what divides me from everybody else in this industry. Everybody else has to put on a costume, they have to put on a cape, they have to put on a mask. Just so they feel big enough, larger than life enough, to walk through a curtain and garner a reaction. I don’t have to put on a costume. All I have to do is wake up and get out of bed and go to work. That’s it. And I think that that is something that everybody, no matter how much they hate me, viscerally hate me, you’ve got to respect me.