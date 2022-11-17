MJF insists he has not signed a new contract extension with AEW.

As noted, MJF revealed back in September that he is now being paid “a stupid absurd of money” by AEW, and he didn’t even have to sign a new contract. It was later reported that he is making more than $1 million per year.

MJF just spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote Saturday’s Full Gear match against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and reiterated that he did not sign an extension when he returned to action this year, and said he “kind of digs” that people think he did sign a contract extension.

“I know the truth. I most certainly haven’t,” MJF said. “I think that wrestling fans are kind of just doing that to kid themselves. So maybe they feel a little less heartbroken as things are going on.”

MJF continues to talk about “the bidding war of 2024,” referring to a potential bidding war between WWE and AEW when his current contract expires on January 1 of that year. He says now the bidding war could become three-pronged with WWE, AEW and Hollywood. He reiterate that he’s “gonna go where the money’s at.”

MJF also gave credit to AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan for making a greater financial commitment to him without a contract extension, even if meant he would not have shown up to work had he not.

“What happens after the fact [in 2024] is entirely up to AEW management if they are willing to shell out the proper amount of money,” MJF said. “Now I’ll tell you this, bonus and brownie points from Tony Khan for paying me what he’s paying me now with no extension. He did not have to do that.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for news and video on what happened after AEW Dynamite between Khan and MJF last night.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.