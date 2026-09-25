MJF says the collapse of his friendship with Adam Cole changed how much of himself he is willing to show wrestling fans. In a new interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the former AEW World Champion said he regards opening up to the audience during his first title reign as a mistake.

Asked what he learned from that reign, MJF connected its difficult final stretch to Cole’s ankle injury and the breakdown of their on-screen partnership. He said the experience hardened his view of trust between wrestlers, then turned to his relationship with the crowd.

“I let my guard down with the fans as well.”

MJF said he had allowed viewers closer to the person behind his television character and now intends to keep that boundary in place. He called the decision to open up “a massive mistake” and said he would not repeat it.

“You get to watch me perform. That should be good enough.”

The comments came during PWI’s interview marking MJF’s No. 1 ranking in the 2026 PWI 500. That earlier coverage focused on his plan to tout the ranking when he returns to AEW television. In this portion of the conversation, MJF described a different lesson from his first world title run: he prefers to be judged on wrestling, promos, ticket sales, ratings and pay-per-view business rather than whether fans like him personally.

MJF framed those remarks as a change in his own approach, not an announcement of a new match or return date. He has not announced when he will next appear on AEW television.

Original source: Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s interview with MJF, approximately 14:00–16:30.