AEW superstar and current world champion MJF issued a statement on his personal Twitter today defending Zachary Wentz, formerly known as Nash Carter, for the backlash he received that led to his NXT release back in April of 2022.

Wentz was let go after his ex-wife, Kimber Lee, accused him of domestic assault. Things became worse when a photo of him doing a Nazi salute surfaced online, with many fans demanding WWE cut him from his contract. MJF, who is Jewish himself, passionately states that the Nazi photo was done in jest and he doesn’t label Wentz as an antisemite. He later claims that it is crazy that Wentz is no longer wrestling on weekly wrestling television.

Part 1.Everyone’s afraid of talking honestly so I will. @ZacharyWentz isn’t an antisemite. I lived with him. The fact he’s not on TV right now because a girl (who got caught lying about abuse) couldn’t handle a break up and posted a photo of him doing something in jest is wild.

The Salt of the Earth later shares a story of a time Wentz came to his aid after he was subjected to racism.

Part 2. When a wrestler who shall remain nameless keyed my car and called me a kike, Zachary went out of his way when everyone else turned a blind eye to check in on me. The court of twitter can sometimes get dirtbags out of our industry. But the court isn’t always right.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, who formerly teamed with Wentz, responded to MJF’s rant and thanked him for coming to the aid of his friend. You can check out that post, as well as MJF’s thread, below.