Nic Nemeth should keep MJF’s name out of his mouth.

That’s how MJF sees things.

The reigning AEW World Champion surfaced via social media on Thursday to take shots at the TNA Wrestling star for being “delusional and jealous.”

“I’ve been listening to Nic Nemeth trashing me through veiled ‘advice’ and ‘notes’ on Busted Open for months when in reality he’s just sh*tting on me out of jealousy,” MJF stated. “This dude actually said I remind him of a younger Dolph Ziggler. lol. I don’t remember ever being an overhyped mid carder. This dude is delusional. This dude is jealous. And most importantly this dude should keep my name out of his f**king mouth.”

Taking things one step further, MJF threatened to “beat the f**king sh*t” out of Nemeth if he talks about him again on Busted Open Radio.

“I’m the most complete professional wrestler in the world,” he added. “You couldn’t lace my boots or carry my mic. Say my name again on your little show and I’ll beat the f**king sh*t out of you. You know where to find me. In the meantime I’m gonna focus on my world title defense against “The God” Kenny Omega at [AEW] Dynasty. Cuz I only face the best of the best. Lmk when the Spirit Squad guy belongs in that conversation.”

Back in January, MJF called into Busted Open and confronted Nic Nemeth on the program in a viral moment.