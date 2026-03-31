MJF recently appeared as a guest on the Games WIth Names podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the reigning AEW World Champion spoke about Seth Rollins, his trademark Burberry scarf and how he thinks Bryan Danielson will eventually return to the ring for another match.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how he thinks Bryan Danielson will come out of ‘soft, Tom Brady-retirement’ to return to the ring for another match: “That’s like a Tom Brady-level. I would say he’s Tom Brady level. He’s definitely GOAT status. He’s like soft retired right now. I don’t know if he’ll ever come out of retirement. He’s a sicko so he probably will, because he can never get enough, much like Brady, and he’s definitely — if you talk to wrestling fans and you say, ‘Who’s one of the greatest wrestlers bell-to-bell, all-time, GOAT?’ They’ll say Dragon.”

On his trademark Burberry scarf: “I don’t want them to know I exist, because I make a lot of money wearing this scarf, and they’re either gonna love that or hate that, so I’ve just stayed away from that situation, you feel me?”

On Seth Rollins: “In my industry, all the top guys — one of them, which you met, Seth Rollins, f*cking incredible professional wrestler. Incredible. He’s also a great football analyst. The guy’s the man… He’s killing it.”