MJF sits atop the throne in AEW, and he doesn’t plan on relinquishing it anytime soon.

The Salt of the Earth took to Twitter today to remind the world of his greatness, stating that he constantly punishes himself in the gym, refuses to play video games, and studies tape to assure that he will remain the AEW world champion for a long time.

I train like a world champion. I didn’t become the best pro wrestler in the world by accident. I’ve had some of the best matches in the history of the sport. I’ve cut some of the best oratory exhibitions in the history of the sport. While your favorites play video games, I’m in the gym punishing myself. While your favorites watch anime I’m in my home studying match tape until my eyes bleed. I want it more then everyone else. I will go down as the greatest. I will be the longest-reigning AEW World Champion. I’m better than you and you know it.

This isn't the first time MJF tweeted today. He took shots at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg earlier in the day, but then decided to delete his challenge before getting in trouble. Check out his latest tweet below.